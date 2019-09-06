A new food truck is offering Sudburians a chance to taste a regional cuisine of India.

A group of young professionals who graduated from Cambrian College are introducing the city to the food of Kerala— a state on the southern tip of India.

Jindu Varghese is a chemical engineer who started the Namaste Food Truck with his friends, one an accountant, the other a social worker.

Varghese said when he arrived in Canada, he found he was longing for the tastes of his home. He learned as much as he could by watching Youtube videos, realizing that he also had a passion for cooking.

"At the Northern Lights Festival we were having an initiative for starting a food truck over there and people really accepted it," Varghese said. "And as I was thinking of a food truck, the first thing that came to my mind is...we don't have an authentic food here. I mean toward the northern side (of Barrie)."

"So that's why we just like having some authentic [food] which is not even flavoured. I mean it's actually the real taste of India," he said.

Jindu Varghese is one of the operators of Namaste, an Indian food truck. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

Namaste features dosa, a crepe made of rice batter with savoury fillings. Also on the menu is puttu, a rice mixture cooked in a cylinder. And egg puffs, a snack made of puff pastry stuffed with a spicy egg.

Jerry Thomas is in charge of the juice menu. Thomas prides himself on his pineapple juice. It is something he is familiar with because his father cultivates pineapple back home. He also whips up a watermelon juice with a secret ingredient: cardamom.

Jerry Thomas creates various fruit juices at the Namaste Food Truck in Sudbury. He's holding a jar of cardamom pods he brought from his home state of Kerala.

Varghese said their goal is "recreate nostalgia."

"So that's why if someone orders a steam cake the chickpea masala comes as a side with the papad," he said. "So we are just giving all of the people who are coming from back home a nostalgic feel, as well as that same taste."