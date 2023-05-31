Lithium is one of the key ingredients of electric vehicle batteries, and while Ontario has promising deposits and manufacturing plants, it does not have any processing facilities for this mineral.

But that could soon change.

Frontier Lithium, a Sudbury-based exploration company, has recently applied for permits to build a pilot lithium processing plant in the Township of Nairn and Hyman, west of Sudbury.

Vice President of Operations Graeme Goodall says the proposed facility will be small-scale.

"There will be no product sold from that demonstration plant per se," he said, adding that the project would be used to test the technology and to train staff.

"We'll use it to understand what happens when someone accidentally puts the wrong agent in the wrong tank, that sort of thing."

Frontier Lithium eventually hopes to build a permanent lithium processing facility, but it has not yet figured out where.

Frontier Lithium has advanced lithium exploration projects in northwestern Ontario. (Frontier Lithium)

Its main lithium deposit is north of Red Lake, near the Ontario-Manitoba border.

"We want to stay as close to that as we can, but there are infrastructure issues to consider," said Goodall.

According to Frontier Lithium, there would be enough minerals in its deposit to build almost 500,000 batteries per year for electric vehicles .

A facility that resembles a pharmaceutical plant

As part of the permitting process, Frontier Lithium needs environmental compliance approvals for air and noise.

But Goodall says the plant resembles those found in the pharmaceutical industry.

"It won't have a big smokestack, or tailing ponds," he said. "It's an enclosed building with tanks and reactors inside for a chemical conversion process."

The public can comment on this project until June 18.

Adding value to the battery supply chain

Goodall shared the details of the proposed demonstration plant in a presentation at Cambrian College's Mines to Mobility conference.

The Mines to Mobility conference of 2023 wraps up Thursday, June 1st. (Francis Beaudry/Radio-Canada)

Greater Sudbury mayor Paul Lefebvre thinks projects like these are a step in the right direction to build more mineral transformation capacity. "It's a good start."

He points out that there is an abundance of mines and smelters in the area, but that processing facilities are key to building an integrated supply chain.

"Not many regions have the ability to do this," said Lefebvre.

"We'll need so many of these EV battery hubs to meet demand, and Sudbury should be one of those hubs."