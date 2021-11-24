Northern Ontario mayor quits in opposition to COVID vaccine mandate

The mayor of a small northern Ontario town has resigned, partly in opposition to vaccine mandates.

Laurier Falldien served as the mayor of the Township of Nairn and Hyman, a small municipality of 300 people west of Greater Sudbury that includes the village of Nairn Centre, for the past 11 years.

But in a resignation letter dated Nov. 17, he says it's clear council is moving toward requiring municipal workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I do NOT and will NEVER support this," Falldien writes, adding that he believes it's an infringement on human rights.

He also writes that the pandemic has been hard on his business and the stress has become "overwhelming".

The council of the Township of Nairn and Hyman will discuss how to fill the empty mayor's seat at its meeting next month.