Northern Ontario mayor quits in opposition to COVID vaccine mandate
Falldien served as mayor of Nairn and Hyman for the past 11 years
The mayor of a small northern Ontario town has resigned, partly in opposition to vaccine mandates.
Laurier Falldien served as the mayor of the Township of Nairn and Hyman, a small municipality of 300 people west of Greater Sudbury that includes the village of Nairn Centre, for the past 11 years.
But in a resignation letter dated Nov. 17, he says it's clear council is moving toward requiring municipal workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
"I do NOT and will NEVER support this," Falldien writes, adding that he believes it's an infringement on human rights.
He also writes that the pandemic has been hard on his business and the stress has become "overwhelming".
The council of the Township of Nairn and Hyman will discuss how to fill the empty mayor's seat at its meeting next month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?