Doctor's music reflects frustrations with Ontario's health-care system

A physician who works in small communities across northeastern Ontario has released a record that reflects his experiences with the health-care system.

Dr. Latif Murji lives in Toronto, but works as a locum physician in communities like Little Current, Marathon, Wawa, Moose Factory and Englehart. He's also a singer and songwriter with his band, Parachute Thieves.

The band's new EP, Placebo, is full of symbolism, from the name to the cover and lyrics of the title track.

"One of the main tracks on this is actually called Placebo, and this song is about me as a physician exploring themes such as self-expression, burnout, impostor syndrome, breaking barriers," Murji said.

"The idea of a placebo is some sort of solution that may work at a surface level but isn't a true solution. And you know, I see myself as a physician in many ways, as a placebo for the solution for the kind of fractured health-care system that I find myself working in."

Murji said a lot of the health issues people face are determined by factors like their diet, ability to exercise and even their income. As a doctor, he's often just treating the symptoms of those social determinants of health.

The cover of the Placebo cover is full of symbolism, with Dr. Latif Murji wearing a clown mask and holding a stethoscope to his heart. (Submitted by Latif Murji)

The EP's cover also has similar symbolism. It features Murji in hospital scrubs, wearing a clown mask. He's listening to his own heart with a stethoscope.

"Wearing a clown mask, this represents some element of anonymity, of impostor's syndrome," he said.

"I'm kind of forced to put on a smile when we're really grinding through the work day and we kind of feel like a fool in a way because we're just providing these downstream solutions to upstream problems. I'm listening to my own heart, which is symbolic of introspection."

Murji said it's common for new doctors to feel impostor's syndrome because they can't possibly have answers to everything.

He said music, and the arts more generally, are a way to share his experiences and views on health care in a way people can easily digest.

"This medium works well for people to really take time and consider something and see how it resonates with them emotionally," Murji said.

LISTEN | Dr. Latif Murji tells Up North why music is a good vehicle to explore the health-care system: