The candidates are off and running in Ontario's far north, as Mushkegowuk people are set to choose their next grand chief.

Alison Linklater of Taykwa Tagamou won a byelection last year when Jonathan Solomon of Kashechewan stepped down after six years and she is now seeking a full four-year term.

She says she wasn't sure last year that she'd want to stay on as grand chief, but feels she still has a lot of work to do, in particular getting a made-in-Mushkegowuk mental health system up and running.

Linklater is campaigning in Attawapiskat this week and says she enjoys getting tough questions from the voters.

Alison Linklater was elected grand chief of Mushkegowuk last year in a byelection and is now seeking a full four-year term. (Erik White/CBC)

"Like what exactly are we going to do about the opiod problem. It really touches everybody. It's taken away a lot of people away from us," she said, adding that a local taskforce studying the addiction crisis lost its government funding, but she has ordered that work to continue.

"Looking at how the drugs are getting into the communities, how we can work together with different organizations, Nishnawbe Aski Police, OPP, Canada Post. So we really need to look at revitalizing that."

Linklater captured more than 50 per cent of the vote last year, but only 515 ballots were cast in the seven communities, home to thousands of eligible voters.

As a newcomer, she defeated political veterans last year and again this time is facing two opponents with long resumes.

"It's always good to hear their perspective, because they are our elders and I respect them," said Linklater.

"And then it's always that connection with the younger generation and it's that that we need moving forward."

Ernest "Toby" Beck is on the ballot for the Aug. 25 election, as he was in March 2022 when he came second to Linklater.

The 64-year-old previously served as grand chief and chief of Moose Cree, as well as a manager at the regional hospital, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and many other organizations.

Ernest 'Toby' Beck is running to be grand chief of Mushkegowuk, a position he held briefly in years past. He was also once chief of Moose Cree. (Erik White/CBC)

He says he was inspired to run by the lack of political action from the Mushkegowuk Council, which he would like to see act more like a regional government than the service organization it was set up to be.

"I'm hoping to change that. Strongly emphasize the continued awakening of the constitutional work that was done. That will be my vehicle of taking our communities forward. And using the treaty as the fuel that will fuel that vehicle," said Beck, adding that leadership is the key to solving the problems facing Cree people, including addictions.

"It's a difficult thing to see, to watch your children literally vanish before your eyes, you know, turn into the walking dead. Without coordination, without someone that can unify the communities, I think that challenge will be even harder for everyone. We've seen successes working together."

Beck says a "serious thing" facing Mushkegowuk territory is a claim by Cree on the Quebec side of James Bay that lands on the Ontario side of the border actually belong to them.

"I think it's absolutely necessary that they have somebody at the helm, at the grand chief's level, that has that experience, that working knowledge that's going to be able to work around ensuring that their lands are protected," he said.

Leo Friday, who served 14 years as chief of Kashechewan and another nine years as deputy grand chief of Mushkegowuk, is now running for the top job for Ontario James Bay Cree. (Erik White/CBC )

The third candidate on the ballot is Leo Friday, who served some 14 years as chief of Kashechewan First Nation, plus another nine years as deputy grand chief of Mushkegowuk.

He says he's interested in the court challenges filed by the First Nations under the Robinson-Huron and Robinson-Superior treaties and thinks that might be an option for those under Treaty 9, which he says is not being followed.

"It's about the treaty. A lot of people talk about the treaty nowadays and nobody wants to talk about it at the leadership level. And I think I should at least start the discussion about it in terms of what our elders believed in," said Friday, adding that he's upset to see Mushkegowuk Council moving some of its offices off the James Bay Coast and into cities to the south like Timmins.

"A lot of our young people are more interested to move into the city. And that's not what our elders believed in. And still there's a lot of people in the community that wants to build their community."