For the first time, the headdress of the Mushkegowuk Council will sit on the head of a woman.

Alison Linklater was elected grand chief of the group, which represents seven Cree First Nations in Ontario's far north. Most of the First Nations are on the James Bay Coast, but it also includes communities in the province's northeast, including Taykwa Tagamou, near Cochrane, where Linklater is from.

"I'm really excited, because to see women starting to stand up and speak, you know, we're very strong, caring and it's a little bit of a different approach," Linklater said.

"But I think being guided by the people, and listening to them, I see a lot of good happening."

Linklater has worked as a nurse, and later took on a consulting and advisory role, working behind the scenes to obtain funding for mental health services.

She said health care, and especially mental health, will be a major priority for her as grand chief.

"There's a lot that our communities need to be supported," she said.

"And especially with COVID, it really exposed a lot of gaps in our health care systems. Even with mental health. And now with the unmarked graves of children from these institutions we call residential schools."

Linklater said she wants to be sure people are well supported as they start to learn more about the unmarked graves at three residential schools located in the communities she represents.

Building relationships

In addition to health care, she said resource management and economic development will also be big priorities for her.

"I really look forward to developing strong working relationships with our communities, our grassroots people, our leaders, and even developing partnerships with other organizations," she said.

On the issue of an all-season road from the James Bay Coast to the south, Linklater said she plans to listen to her community.

"It really comes down to the people and how they feel about this. We need to engage them," she said.

Jonathan Solomon was the Mushkegowuk Council's previous grand chief.

Before his retirement from politics he told CBC News he hoped the national conversation on reconciliation would turn to improving the day-to-day lives of Indigenous people.

"Instead of using nice rhetoric to address reconciliation, there needs to be action, and that's what has been missing," he said.