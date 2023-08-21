Mushkegowuk Council expanding Fire Keeper Patrol with City of Timmins

Mushkegowuk Council will be expanding its front line outreach services, including mobile foot patrols and drop-in centre, with a year-long contract with the City of Timmins.

The contract, worth $260,083.24, is partly funded by the Municipal Accommodation Tax.

Almost half of that budget is contributed by the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board.

"Our team is committed to providing culturally appropriate and supportive services to individuals facing challenges surrounding mental health, addiction, and homelessness," said Karen Innes, director of social development for Mushkegowuk Council in an emailed statement.

Since 2020, Mushkegowuk Council has been mobilizing its Fire Keeper Patrol, its own mobile foot patrol team with trained mental health, addictions and social service workers.

The team has since had staff patrolling the City of Timmins to offer a First Nations perspective and holistic approach to care.

The pilot project will serve both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, with culturally tailored practices and traditional healing approaches, Innes added. It will see foot patrols expanded to seven days a week, from four pm to midnight every evening.

Proposals started in July

Mushkegowuk Council previously asked the federal and provincial governments for emergency funding to assemble the Fire Keeper Patrol to tackle the opioid crisis in Timmins.

According to the city's administrative report, proposals to provide outreach services as a pilot program were requested last month.

Mushkegowuk Council and its Fire Keeper Patrol were among the candidates evaluated on certain criteria, including Indigenous organization, approach and budget.

They ranked the highest and were awarded a one year contract with the possibility of an extension.

Innes added they will be using their budget to expand existing services, including hiring additional outreach workers to patrol the City of Timmins and offer services for people facing addictions and homelessness.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that our services are culturally sensitive and tailored to meet the unique needs of the Indigenous community, incorporating cultural practices, traditions, and healing approaches," she said.

'Strong allies' to end homelessness

Starting end of August, the Fire Keeper Patrol will be expanding coverage in Timmins' downtown core with a focus to where encampment sites are located, Mushkegowuk Council told CBC Sudbury.

They will also work closely with other outreach groups to expand their services and establish a network of support for individuals in need.

"They are going to be strong allies in the fight to end homelessness within the region," said Meagan Baranyk, community strategies coordinator for the City of Timmins.

"The trust has already built with their organisation and with some of our community members in the city," she said.

The City of Timmins and Mushkegowuk Council will also be meeting every month with reports from the Fire Keeper Patrol.

Baranyk said she hopes the pilot project will provide useful data on addictions and homelessness in the city including the number of client-to-community interactions, the number of referrals to social services and connections to treatment.

"The most exciting thing is prevention and being proactive," she said.