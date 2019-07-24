Report of murder suspect sightings in northeastern Ontario unconfirmed, OPP say
Search continues for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky who are wanted in connection with 3 homicides
Ontario Provincial Police in northeastern Ontario confirm they have received calls of possible sightings of two men wanted in connection with three homicides in British Columbia, but police add none of those sightings have been confirmed.
Authorities are continuing to search for fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. The two were last seen in northern Manitoba near Gillam more than a week ago.
OPP Constable Michelle Coulombe says police in northeastern Ontario have received reports of two possible sightings: one near Iron Bridge and another near Kapuskasing.
On Wednesday, police got a report about a suspicious white vehicle driven through a construction zone on Highway 11 in Kapuskasing around 10:30 a.m.
"There was two occupants in the vehicle who had similar descriptions to the suspects who are wanted in the B.C. murders," she said.
"The only witness to that was the flag-person. All our frontline members and resources conducted a search of that area with negative results."
Coulombe says no vehicle plate was provided to police. She says the vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound.
"We are not able to confirm at this time if that was them."
Earlier this week in Iron Bridge, Coulombe says someone called police with a reported sighting of the suspects.
"We did do a search and were unable to locate them."
Coulombe says if you think you see the suspects, do not approach them and phone police immediately.
"Try and obtain as much information as you can," she said.
"If they are travelling in a vehicle, the description, the licence plate, a description of them and what they're wearing and the direction of travel," she said.
