17-year-old responsible for Coniston, Ont., murder-suicide, say police

A 17-year-old took the lives of his parents, and then his own in their Coniston home on Sunday, Oct. 30, Sudbury police have confirmed.

In an email police said they have concluded that 17-year-old Ashton Desormeaux was responsible for a murder-suicide that also took the lives of his parents Brian and Janet Desormeaux.

"This is an extremely tragic situation that has deeply impacted families, friends and the community," the Greater Sudbury Police Service said in an email to media.

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who has been affected by this incident and we ask that you respect the privacy of the family's loved ones during this very emotional time."