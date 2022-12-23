Sudbury police arrest and charge man with murder after 20-year-old killed in altercation

Greater Sudbury Police arrested and charged a 25-year-old man with murder early Friday morning.

Police said a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries from a physical altercation at a residence on Notre Dame Avenue.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. His name will not be released out of respect for his family," police said in a news release.

The 25-year-old man will attend bail court on Friday. His name cannot be released because the information has not yet gone through the courts.

Police believe the two men were known to each other, and there is no risk to public safety.