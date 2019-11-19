Skip to Main Content
Sudbury police say man found dead, woman charged with murder
Sudbury police say one man is dead and a woman is in custody following a discovery at a residence on Melvin Street on Monday night.
The investigation continues into the suspected homicide on Melvin Street in Sudbury. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. (CBC)

Greater Sudbury police say a 33-year-old woman is in custody, facing a charge of murder. 

Police say at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, officers were called to an address on Melvin Avenue to check on the well-being of the residents. 

Officers found a deceased male at the scene. 

The name of the victim has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification. 

Police say the victim and the accused were known to one another and there is no threat to the public.

The death remains under investigation. 
        
 

