Greater Sudbury police say a 33-year-old woman is in custody, facing a charge of murder.

Police say at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, officers were called to an address on Melvin Avenue to check on the well-being of the residents.

Officers found a deceased male at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification.

Police say the victim and the accused were known to one another and there is no threat to the public.

The death remains under investigation.



