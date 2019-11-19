Sudbury police say man found dead, woman charged with murder
Sudbury police say one man is dead and a woman is in custody following a discovery at a residence on Melvin Street on Monday night.
Greater Sudbury police say a 33-year-old woman is in custody, facing a charge of murder.
Police say at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, officers were called to an address on Melvin Avenue to check on the well-being of the residents.
Officers found a deceased male at the scene.
The name of the victim has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification.
Police say the victim and the accused were known to one another and there is no threat to the public.
The death remains under investigation.