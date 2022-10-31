Police charge 3 people with murder of woman reported missing in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

Police have charged three people with the murder of a woman who was last seen in Kirkland Lake, Ont., on Sept. 7, 2022.

Ashley Lafrance, 29, was reported missing on Sept. 9 and was last seen on on Station Road South, in the Town of Kirkland Lake two days earlier.

The Ontario Provincial Police have since arrested and charged three people with first-degree murder in relation to the case.

Police said in a news release on Saturday that they have not found Lafrance's remains.