Provincial Police say they have arrested a 45-year-old woman from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, and charged her with second-degree murder.

Officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Massey in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township on Tuesday night, police said.

A victim was found and transported by EMS to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A suspect has been remanded into custody, police said, and is scheduled to appear in a Sudbury court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with Ontario's Chief Coroner, and the OPP's Forensic Identification Service.

There is no concern for public safety, police said.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Espanola OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.