New murals adding pops of colour to downtown Sudbury

More colourful murals are popping up around downtown Sudbury, as part of this year's Up Here festival.

Five new murals are being painted on buildings across the downtown area, by artists commissioned from across the country and the world.

One of this year's murals is being painted by JUURI, a Japanese-American artist from Oklahoma City.

JUURI is painting a historical Japanese firefighter girl on the side of Pho Noodle House at 81 Larch Street.

"This one is a female 1600's firefighter. They had a very distinctive look with full-sleeve tattoos," explained JUURI.

"I know there's a bit of problems with fires and things lately, so I thought she was like a good inspiration or guardian to put here."

Japanese-American artist JUURI stands in front of her Up Here festival mural on the side of Pho Noodle House at 81 Larch Street. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

JUURI said she has also added lotus flowers to the mural as a symbol of Vietnam, to represent the Pho Noodle House restaurant location.

She said she applied to be part of the Up Here festival and was chosen from 600 applicants.

JUURI said this is her first visit to Canada and she hoped her art would inspire people who see it.

"I really just hope whenever people see my art that it's just kind of a calming presence. The colours are very soothing and very cheerful, so perhaps if they're having a bad day or something, maybe they'll feel happier."

Another mural for this year's festival is being painted at 57 Lisgar Street by Adeyemi Adegbesan.

The Toronto-based artist goes by the professional name "Yung Yemi" on Instagram, and he is painting a black and white mural for this year's festival.

"The subject is going to be a woman with braids and she's adorned in different symbols that represent Afro-Caribbean heritage, but also a few things that are mixed in that kind of represent the natural environment and the landscape here in Sudbury," said Adegbesan.

He added the festival approached him to paint a mural and he was impressed by the diversity of voices and perspectives that are being represented at the festival.

Adegbesan said he hopes his mural resonates with members of the black community in Sudbury.

"If you're someone that has African or Caribbean heritage, I hope that you see a little piece of yourself in it and it makes you feel welcomed."

Toronto-based artist "Yung Yemi" stands in front of the wall where he will paint a mural at 57 Lisgar Street in Sudbury. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

One of the larger mural spaces at this year's Up Here festival is located on the side of the Sudbury Theatre Centre at 170 Shaughnessy Street.

The long brick wall is being painted by Vancouver artist Jean Paul Langlois, who has decided to adorn it with a colourful, hunting inspired painting with dogs and deer.

Langlois is getting help from volunteers to paint his mural.

"It's going pretty well, I'm just grinding it out. It's a lot of layers of paint, like some colours are five or seven coats so it's a good amount of work for sure," said Langlois.

Langlois said he was approached by this year's festival organizers, after he previously painted a mural last summer in Sault Ste. Marie.

Vancouver artist Jean Paul Langlois shows off the colourful mural he is painting on the side of the Sudbury Theatre Centre at 170 Shaughnessy Street. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

He said he hopes his piece provides joy to people.

"If you love dogs it'll make you happy, if you love deer it'll make you happy, if you love bright colours it'll make you happy," said Langlois.

Murals for this year's festival are also being painted at 422 Elgin Street, and on the back of 84 Station on Elgin Street in Sudbury.

The Up Here festival runs from August 18 to 20, 2023 in Sudbury.