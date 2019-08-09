You can be part of Morning North's Marvellous Murals Contest

It's three days of art and music and it starts this Friday.

CBC Sudbury is sponsoring a mural at the annual Up Here! festival, running from August 16 to 18 in downtown Sudbury.

Artist Matti Lehtela's mural will be painted in the TD Parking lot on Massachusetts Lane — also the same building as CBC Sudbury. And to celebrate the artwork, we'll be giving out prize packages as part of our "Marvellous Murals" contest.

Listen to CBC Morning North and CBC's Up North the week of August 12- 15, where each day we will draw for a CBC prize pack including a pair of passes to Friday's events.

We'll also make one additional draw for a pair of 'all access' passes for the three-day festival.

To get your name in the draw, all you have to do is check out our mural gallery. You can scroll through the gallery below or visit our Facebook page to see them.

Then, tell us which is your personal favourite and why.

You can either leave comments below the gallery or call us at 1-800-461-1138. (If you're calling, don't forget to leave us your phone number.)

Please find contesting rules and regulations below.