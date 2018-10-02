The City of Greater Sudbury is moving staff to essential areas as it copes with a shortage of workers due to COVID-19.

This week, several municipal services were impacted.

Waste and recycling collection was delayed in parts of Minnow Lake, New Sudbury, the Flour Mill and downtown Sudbury. The city said some areas had pickup a day late due to worker shortages with its waste collection contractor.

GOVA Transit suspended Route 4 to Laurentian University via Paris Street. The city also shifted libraries to curbside pickup, in part so staff members can be moved to other departments to help fill the gaps.

Kevin Fowke, general manager of corporate services with the city, said they're focused on keeping the most essential services running.

"We have the planning in the background to be able to make sure that these smaller service level impacts that you're seeing this week really do remain small and don't turn into some catastrophic failure of a service that the community has come to rely upon," he said.

Kevin Fowke, general manager of corporate services for the city, says the service most affected by staff issues has been the long-term care home Pioneer Manor. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

Fowke said the service most affected has been Pioneer Manor, the city-run long-term care home.

He said staff from various departments have been redeployed there to help with services like serving meals and folding laundry.

"You can't turn somebody from human resources or planning services into an RN but you sure can have them support, in circumstances like we're in," he said.

"Sometimes there are additional duties that put pressure on those registered and regulated occupations, like serving meals, or folding laundry or providing screening services for essential caregivers or family members that are visiting."

All hands on board

Fowke said the city has been calling on casual and part-time employees as well.

"We can quite easily pick up the phone and increase the hours for those folks to supplement," he said.

"Overtime is not super sustainable and it gets quite costly so it isn't the first go-to for us."

Fowke said they anticipate more employee absences with the current COVID-19 situation in Sudbury and across the province.

"All of our areas have robust contingency plans that lead the management in those area to consider what it might look like to have to delivery service with a 10 per cent, 20 per cent or catastrophically, 30 per cent or more staff unavailable to deliver service," he said.

In a statement, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario said the pandemic is having an impact.

"Municipal governments continue to play an essential role in protecting the health, safety and economic security of residents and business in their communities in every part of Ontario. The human and financial costs are staggering and there is no end in sight."