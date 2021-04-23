After months of investigating, allegations of workplace harassment and other wrongdoing in a tiny northern Ontario municipality came before the local council last week.

What was discussed during the meeting included an unauthorized survey sent out to citizens by two councillors who were also accused of harassing a municipal employee by not signing a sympathy card after her step-father died.

But the far more serious allegations made by the former clerk-treasurer for the Township of the North Shore were not mentioned at all.

Mary-Lynn Duguay spent four years working at the rural municipality of 500 people along Highway 17 split between the hamlets of Spragge, Cutler and Algoma Mills.

Over that time, independent investigators confirm she was sexually harassed by a firefighter, shouted at by another firefighter, yelled at by a town councillor and called foul names by two different citizens.

But the investigators— working for the township's integrity commissioner who Duguay filed a complaint with— ruled that these incidents "did not individually or collectively amount to workplace harassment" under provincial law.

"I don't feel they have done anything," says Duguay of the municipality's response.

Township of the North Shore Mayor Tony Moor says the allegations of harassment and integrity violations are 'mostly resolved' and council and staff are focused on working together. (Google Streetview)

Investigators confirmed that Duguay was sexually harassed by a local firefighter, who she also alleges spread rumours about her having an affair with the mayor. He has been dismissed by the township.

Another firefighter shouted at Duguay and was suspended. She says it was because she insisted all the firefighters get a vulnerable sector check, required by the province.

"That's when they started hating me," she says.

"There was a lot of rules and procedures that had never been followed at that township and when I went in there and started making them follow the rules, a lot of people didn't like it."

Investigators also confirmed that a former township councillor yelled at Duguay and then resigned. The report also details two citizens who came into the office and called her foul names, recommending they be warned that further bad behaviour could see them banned from their own municipal office.

Duguay also complained about the wife of a current councillor, who investigators determined did call Duguay's former employer at Chapleau town hall and asked "suspicious" questions about her work there.

The Township of the North Shore chose Tony Moor as its mayor in a by-election in September 2020. (Erik White/CBC)

Duguay believes some of this alleged harassment was related to a controversial quarry proposed for the township, which has caused deep divisions in te community in the past few years.

She wrote a report for council recommending that the re-zoning for the project be approved, which she believes made her a target for those opposing the quarry.

The mayor and a councillor resigned amidst the public debate about the project. Duguay says she went on stress leave just as a by-election was being called in June 2020.

"I was to go back the day after the by-election and I got my letter the day before the by-election that I was dismissed," she says.

Duguay says that letter told her she was being dismissed without cause and offered her six months severance pay.

Instead, she filed a complaint with the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

Tony Moor was elected as the township's mayor during that by-election, running on a platform opposing the quarry. He doesn't agree that the complaints investigated by the integrity commissioner are related to the quarry.

"If it was, it certainly wasn't brought to my attention," he says.

Moor says he can't discuss the harassment or human rights complaints in detail, but he feels that the concerns raised have "largely been resolved."

"Errors do occur, et cetera. And those errors have to be dealt with," he says.

"We hope to have in place now, a staff and a council that work in harmony."

The Ontario government is currently reviewing the municipal code of conduct, with the aim of better protecting the people who work in city halls and town offices. (Erik White/CBC )

The Ontario government is currently reviewing the law empowering integrity commissioners to investigate code of conduct violations by municipal councillors or staff.

Moor would like to see the commissioners act more as educators than enforcers, making sure politicians and public servants are aware of the rules and keeping complaints from being used as "weapons."

Duguay is happy to hear that the province is most concerned in this review about the workplace harassment some municipal workers face and would like to see some stricter rules for these investigations, including tighter timelines and swifter and stronger penalties for those who break the rules.

She is currently on long-term disability, but when she returns to work, she doubts it'll be in a municipal office.

"I don't know if I want to be at the mercy of five people who change every four years and come in and lots of times don't know anything, but think they know it all," says Duguay.

"I don't ever walk into somebody else's office and claim to know everything they know, but for some reason we get educated and we get accredited and the respect is not there."