Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the City of Greater Sudbury says it's postponing the reopening of some municipal facilities by two weeks.

In the last week and a half, there have been 22 new COVID-19 cases in the city. The health unit says some are caused by travel or contact with a close case, but several have unknown exposures which suggests community spread.

On Friday, the city announced the planned reopening of the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex on Monday, is delayed.

It adds the decision also affects the "reopening of sports fields for booking by user groups." City facilities that are already reopened will stay open.

"The decision to put these openings on hold was a difficult one but we must continue to make decisions with the health and well-being of our residents top of mind," Greater Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger said.

"While this may be disappointing news, it would be even more disappointing to undo all the great progress our community has made over the past several months."

The city says it will continue to work closely with Public Health Sudbury & Districts to monitor the situation over the next two weeks. It says based on what's happening with COVID-19 cases, the facilities could open the week of Aug. 10.

"Our recent increase in cases is very concerning in our community," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health with the Sudbury health unit said.

"We have evidence of community spread and this is one of the measures used by the Province's Command Table to assess how we are doing with reopening. Community spread is something I am very concerned about because no one wants to go backwards."

The city says for the time being, local sports association teams can continue to book to play on the fields at James Jerome Sports Complex and the Terry Fox Sports Complex for training purposes only. No other fields can be booked at this time.