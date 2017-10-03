Cities in northeastern Ontario to start reopening public facilities

Municipalities across northeastern Ontario are announcing certain facilities will start to reopen.

Starting on Monday, Tom Davies Square will reopen to the public in Sudbury. In mid-March, the city closed the building and only offered limited services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, several departments will be available to the public including the Citizen Service Centre, planning services, building services, leisure services, corporate security and bylaw, clerks and tax.

Residents are asked to make an appointment in advance and continue to use online services.

"Every time we are able to open another facility, it's a reminder that our hard work, as a community, continues to pay off," mayor Brian Bigger said.

"Tom Davies Square is at the centre of our municipal operations and we are glad to safely welcome residents back."

The city adds there is "a requirement for all visitors to wear a non-medical mask or face covering, in line with the directives of Public Health Sudbury & Districts." Health screening will be done when entering and there will be hand sanitizer at all entrances and exits.

City services at 199 Larch St. will continue to be offered on an appointment basis only.

Ensuring compliance

In Sault Ste. Marie, the city says it will reopen the John Rhodes Community Centre Arena #2 on Monday. It says plans are underway to reopen the John Rhodes Community Centre Arena #1 in the near future.

"With the planned opening of both ice pads and our reopening plan in place, select user groups can begin to utilize the ice facilities at the John Rhodes," Brent Lamming, director of community services said.

"Various measures will be in place to align with recommended social distancing guidelines and access points will be controlled. Rink ambassadors will also provide an added level of safety to educate the public and ensure compliance of guidelines."

In North Bay, the city says it will reopen Memorial Gardens on Aug. 4 to allow ice rentals to businesses and organizations only. It says opening dates for the Pete Palangio and West Ferris arenas have not yet been determined.