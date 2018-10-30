The municipal election was a week ago, but it isn't over yet in a couple of northern Ontario communities.

A recount will be held today in Timmins for the results of the city council race in Ward 5.

Andrew Marks was re-elected to a fifth term as city councillor for Timmins proper, but only by two votes.

"I would like the issue solved. This has dragged on, been hanging over my head for more than a week," says Marks.

"I'm also confident in the results."

The Timmins city clerk has decided to re-examine the individual paper ballots cast, while reviewing the results of the online vote as well.

Of the 16,178 votes cast across the city, about 54 per cent of them were through the online system.

Marks and the candidate he edged out, Cory Robin, will both take part in the recount which starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"Honestly, I am a little bit nervous, but I have consoled myself by saying that I ran a great campaign and I got the results I wanted and I'm happy with the outcome either way," says Robin.

Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis lost the recent election by five votes and is seeking a recount. (Supplied/Town of Cochrane)

A recount has also been requested in Cochrane, where two-term incumbent mayor Peter Politis was ousted by just five votes.

Town council will vote tonight on whether or not to go ahead with a recount at what could be a very tense meeting.

Politis will be there, as will the mayor elect and current town councillor Denis Clement, both of whom say they don't know if they're allowed to vote on the motion or if they are in a conflict of interest.

Clement says he is confident the vote tabulating machines got it right and is disappointed Politis is dragging this on.

"You know, we have to have faith in the system. It's a counting machine, no one can tamper with them. So I would hope he would turn the page and move on," says Clement, who says he has already been meeting with key town staff and others expecting he will be sworn in as mayor in a few weeks.

Politis says he feels the paper ballots should be recounted by hand, but he needs a court order for that to happen. All council can vote for is a recounting by the same tabulating machines that counted them on election night.

"We're better off closing those loopholes and due diligence, you know how politics is today, especially with the rhetoric that's flying around in today's political world, best to close those doors," says Politis.