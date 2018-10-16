Neal McNamara is telling North Bay voters if they put him on city council, he will push to freeze taxes for the next four years.

But at the same time, he's pledging to reduce services or the workforce at city hall.

"I do not support cuts and cutbacks to services, if anything we need to increase them, we just need to find a way to pay for them," says McNamara.

He calls it a "simple plan but it's not an easy plan to implement."

"And here's how I'm going to do it— I'm going to increase revenues dramatically and when I say dramatically, I mean by millions of dollars," says McNamara, a retired police officer and military veteran making his first run at politics.

He hopes to attract new businesses to North Bay, which will see more taxes coming into city coffers, while at the same time using reserve funds to pay down the city debt, eliminating regular service payments for money the municipality borrowed in the past.

Incumbent Sault Ste. Marie mayor Christian Provenzano feels citizens see him as a fiscally responsible mayor after his first four years in office. (Twitter)

The tax freeze is a common promise and has worked for past northern politicians, including Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger who rode a pledge to have a zero per cent increase in his first year to victory in the 2014 election.

But it is also branded as irresponsible electioneering by opposing candidates.

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano is seeking a second term, up against chamber of commerce CEO Rory Ring who is promising to not raise property taxes for four years if elected.

Provenzano says he feels voters see him as a "fiscally responsible mayor" who oversaw budgets with tax increases all below 2.63 per cent, while cutting the sewer surcharges, water rates and hydro distribution fees citizens also pay.

"We've held a very tight budget, so I don't think a lot of it lands," he says of the accusations of some challengers that council has been spending "like drunken sailors."

Provenzano also feels that after some rough economic years, Sault Ste. Marie is about to see a renaissance and a focus on taxes distracts from those important conversations on how the city should grow.

"If all you're talking about is taxes and all you're talking about is freezing taxes, you're not having those conversations and to me they're the more productive conversations to have," he says.

Some of the biggest tax hikes in northeastern Ontario in recent years were shouldered by ratepayers in French River.

Because of a change in the funding formula for the Ontario Provincial Police, taxes went up by 15 per cent and then 11 per cent the following year earlier this term.

"It was really tough to deal with. People were angry," says town councillor Gisele Pageau.

She is now running for mayor in the small town of 2,600 against two other candidates, but she says the voters aren't talking about the tax rates any more than normal.

'We shouldn't just be focusing on our property tax rates increasing'

"People are used to it. It's been three years, so they're OK. They're not happy with it," says Pageau, adding that her spending platform is: "do not buy anything you can't afford."

Enid Slack, the director of the Institute on Municipal Finance and Governance at the University of Toronto, feels that the conversation on property taxes during a municipal election is often backwards.

"Rather than starting with taxes we should start with 'What kind of city do you want?'" she says.

"I think we need to spend more time linking the services we're getting with the taxes we're paying. So it is an election issue, but we shouldn't just be focusing on our property tax rates increasing."