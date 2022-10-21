Time to decide: municipal voters across the northeast go to the polls, be they paper or digital
Whether you vote online, by phone or by paper ballot, you have until 8 p.m. to exercise your right
It is municipal election day across Ontario and here in northeast.
Voters will be selecting who they want as a mayor, councillor and school board trustee for next four years.
Many will mark traditional paper ballots, but a growing number of municipalities are holding elections online.
A system crash in 2018 saw Greater Sudbury extend the election campaign by an extra day, but staff are confident that won't happen this time.
- MUNICIPAL ELECTIONMore northern Ontario will mark digital ballots in this election, but online election far from 'bulletproof'
"I don't think we've ever gotten over those events. And we are all anxious about it," said Sudbury clerk Eric Labelle.
"You know, obviously everything's been going swimmingly so far."
Greater Sudbury has made it possible for citizens to vote using paper ballots at polling stations this election.
That's also the case for most other municipalities offering online voting, including North Bay, Timmins, Temiskaming Shores, Cochrane and Blind River.
The small town of Black River-Matheson has decided to go entirely electronic in this election, with all voting done over the internet or by telephone.
"So far, we've only received positive feedback from the voters. It's a system they are welcoming and using," said clerk Cass Child, noting it's a pretty quiet election with only one council seat being contested, plus a few school board trustee races.
Experimenting with online voting for the first time, North Bay has seen the number of ballots cast before election day double compared with 2018 and about 75 per cent of those were marked digitally.
Some municipalities, like Greater Sudbury and Cochrane, are posting running tallies of voter turnout, while Timmins says it won't reveal any specific any online voting stats before election day because it "could influence voters."
West Nipissing is one of several municipalities in the northeast that vote by mail, but ballots can still be dropped off Monday at town hall in Sturgeon Falls.
Municipal clerk Melanie Ducharme hopes that everyone exercises their democratic right.
"They forget that the stuff that matters to people is decided by people. You're the only one who has the right to decide who those people are," she said.
Ducharme said she always sees elections as a new beginning, but this one in particular.
West Nipissing has gone through a tumultuous few years, with council in-fighting getting so bad that the provincial government had to intervene.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?