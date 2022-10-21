Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury·Audio

Time to decide: municipal voters across the northeast go to the polls, be they paper or digital

Municipal election day marks the end of months of work for city and town clerks, who often feel like they are carrying local democracy on their shoulders.

Whether you vote online, by phone or by paper ballot, you have until 8 p.m. to exercise your right

Erik White · CBC News ·
A shot of the online voting ballot in Greater Sudbury, including the words "This is Your ballot"
About a half-dozen cities and towns in northeastern Ontario are allowing citizens to vote online, including Black River-Matheson which has totally done away with paper ballots this election. (Erik White/CBC )

It is municipal election day across Ontario and here in northeast.

Voters will be selecting who they want as a mayor, councillor and school board trustee for next four years.

Many will mark traditional paper ballots, but a growing number of municipalities are holding elections online.

A system crash in 2018 saw Greater Sudbury extend the election campaign by an extra day, but staff are confident that won't happen this time.

"I don't think we've ever gotten over those events. And we are all anxious about it," said Sudbury clerk Eric Labelle. 

"You know, obviously everything's been going swimmingly so far."

Greater Sudbury has made it possible for citizens to vote using paper ballots at polling stations this election.

That's also the case for most other municipalities offering online voting, including North Bay, Timmins, Temiskaming Shores, Cochrane and Blind River. 

A row of election signs sits on the side of a highway with a truck driving by
Much of northeastern Ontario is littered with municipal election signs, including these ones on the side of Highway 17 in Webbwood, which is part of the Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers. (Erik White/CBC)

The small town of Black River-Matheson has decided to go entirely electronic in this election, with all voting done over the internet or by telephone. 

"So far, we've only received positive feedback from the voters. It's a system they are welcoming and using," said clerk Cass Child, noting it's a pretty quiet election with only one council seat being contested, plus a few school board trustee races.

Experimenting with online voting for the first time, North Bay has seen the number of ballots cast before election day double compared with 2018 and about 75 per cent of those were marked digitally. 

Some municipalities, like Greater Sudbury and Cochrane, are posting running tallies of voter turnout, while Timmins says it won't reveal any specific any online voting stats before election day because it "could influence voters."

West Nipissing is one of several municipalities in the northeast that vote by mail, but ballots can still be dropped off Monday at town hall in Sturgeon Falls.

Municipal clerk Melanie Ducharme hopes that everyone exercises their democratic right.

A white cardboard voting booth with '2022 municipal elections voting booth' written on the side in English and French
West Nipissing is one of several northern Ontario towns that vote by mail, but a voting booth is set up in the municipal office for those who want to drop off the ballot in person. (Erik White/CBC )

"They forget that the stuff that matters to people is decided by people. You're the only one who has the right to decide who those people are," she said. 

Ducharme said she always sees elections as a new beginning, but this one in particular. 

West Nipissing has gone through a tumultuous few years, with council in-fighting getting so bad that the provincial government had to intervene.

Morning North14:03Election day clerks panel: What it's like to carry local democracy on your shoulders
Three municipal clerks from across northeastern Ontario tell us about what goes into putting on a local election, share some horror stories from past campaigns and talk about why it's important to vote. Markus is joined by Eric Labelle of Greater Sudbury, Cass Child in Black River-Matheson and Melanie Ducharme of West Nipissing.

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario.

