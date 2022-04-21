With the closing of nominations on Friday afternoon, the ballots will soon be off to the printer for this fall's municipal elections across northeastern Ontario.

In Greater Sudbury, Mayor Brian Bigger is going for a third straight win against nine challengers.

They include Sudbury's former Liberal MP Paul Lefebvre, past Sudbury city councillors Evelyn Dutrisac and Mila Wong, political newcomers Miranda Rocca-Circelli, Devin Labranche and Don Gravelle, long-time downtown businessman Tony Monteleone, poverty activist Bob Johnston and perennial religious extremist candidate David Popescu.

Forty candidates have put their names forward for the 12 Sudbury city council seats, compared with 43 in 2018 and 60 in 2014.

There will be a new councillor representing Ward 7 for the next four years with Mike Jakubo stepping aside.

There are four candidates on the ballot: Randy Hazlett, a former French River councillor who ran for the PCs in Nickel Belt in the last Ontario election, former Manitouwadge councillor Natalie Labbée and political rookies Daniel Wiebes and Mark McKillop.

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger is seeking a third term in this election, facing off against nine challengers. (Erik White/CBC)

Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay and Timmins will all get a new mayor this fall.

In the Sault, Mayor Christian Provenzano is taking off the chain of office after two terms and five candidates are running to be replace him: sitting city councillors Matthew Shoemaker and Donna Hilsinger, former councillor Ozzie Grandinetti, climate activist Tobin Kern and public relations consultant Robert Peace.

Most incumbents from city council are seeking to return, aside from the retiring Rick Niro.

Notable names from the list of council hopefuls include Sonny Spina, who as federal Conservative candidate came within a few hundred votes of being an MP in September 2021, and Marek McLeod, a young member of Thessalon First Nation who during that same federal campaign asked a question of the federal leaders during a televised debate.

Five candidates are hoping to move into the Sault Ste. Marie mayor's seat and designated parking spot, which Christian Provenzano is leaving after two terms. (Erik White/CBC )

North Bay Mayor Al McDonald is retiring after 12 years in the city's top job and hoping to replace him are city councillor Johanne Brousseau, former city councillor and city manager Peter Chirico and political rookie Leslie McVeety.

Some 28 candidates are running for the 10 seats on North Bay city council including most incumbents, former city councillors Sheldon Forgette and Derek Shogren, as well as Jamie Lowery, the CEO of city-run long-term care home Cassellholme.

There are two candidates running to replace outgoing North Bay Mayor Al McDonald and over two dozen hoping to win one of the 10 seats around the council table. (Erik White/CBC )

With Timmins Mayor George Pirie moving up to provincial politics, current city councillors Michelle Boileau and Joe Campbell are hoping to move up to the big chair, as is local businessman Rick Lafleur.

Fairly quiet races for Timmins city council. As of Friday afternoon, Rock Whissel and Bill Gvozdanovic look to be acclaimed without any opponents. Most incumbent councillors are running this fall, as well as former city councillor Rick Dubeau, who was voted out in 2018 while facing criminal corruption charges that were later dropped.

With George Pirie departing for provincial politics, Timmins voters will either choose city councillor Michelle Boileau or businessman Rick Lafleur as their new mayor in October. (Erik White/CBC )

Some of the races to watch elsewhere in the northeast include West Nipissing, where council in-fighting got so bad in the past year, the province had to step in.

Mayor Joanne Savage is not running again, but one of her main rivals, councillor Dan Roveda is seeking the top job, as are political newcomers Kathleen Thorne Rochon and Dave Lewington.

In Elliot Lake, city councillor Chris Patrie is challenging Mayor Dan Marchisella, who is seeking a third term.

Cochane will see a re-match of the 2018 mayor's race, with Peter Politis hoping to win the seat back from Denis Clement, who beat him by just five votes four years ago.

There will be new mayors in Temiskaming Shores and Kirkland Lake with the retirement of Carman Kidd and Pat Kiely.