A couple from Echo Bay is working to raise awareness about multiple myeloma, a type of incurable blood cancer.

Bob Jach was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2016.

"One Saturday morning, I was heading for the farmers market to pick up some veggies, and while I was on my way down there, I knew something was wrong because the highways were sort of crossing," he said.

A couple of days later he participated in a golf tournament, and was unable to hit the ball. He went to the hospital, and after a series of tests discovered he had a two-inch growth in his sphenoid sinus.

"I thought it was nothing more than just a sinus infection, but it was more than that, obviously," he said.

Jach was diagnosed in Windsor, where his daughter lives. He was treated at Windsor Regional Hospital, where he has had 35 radiation treatments to help keep his condition stable.

Those treatments have affected his quality of life. "I've slowed right down," he said. "I'm one of those DIY guys. I do a lot of repairs and things like that around here, but I can't do that anymore."

His wife, Linda Jach, said nine Canadians are diagnosed with multiple myeloma every day. It is the second most common form of blood cancer.

To bring more attention to the disease, and raise some funds for support and multiple myeloma research, the couple will participate in the Multiple Myeloma March in Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.

Myeloma Canada hosts dozens of marches across the country throughout September and October.

"We want to definitely march for a cure because I think that's right on the horizon," Linda said. "But also awareness of this terrible cancer.