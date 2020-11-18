2 dead after crash in Sudbury
Crash happened Tuesday evening, near Lasalle Extension and Elm Street intersection
Sudbury police say two people are dead following a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, around 6:40 p.m.
It happened on Elm Street in between Big Nickel Mine Road and the Lasalle Extension.
Police say one driver, a 40-year-old woman, was found dead at the scene. Another driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he died. The third driver, a 48-year-old man, was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wednesday morning police reported the incident involved a blue SUV, a white pick-up truck and a silver SUV — and noted that a fourth vehicle was indirectly involved after being struck by debris from the collision.
The roadway was closed for over 12 hours during the investigation and crews cleaned up a diesel fuel spill.
The names of the deceased will not be released, out of respect for their families' wishes, police said.
