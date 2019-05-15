The MS Society of Canada Sudbury-Manitoulin chapter is receiving an outpouring of support after someone stole thousands of dollars from the charity.

On Monday evening someone broke into the building, which is currently under construction and stole the safe that had all the proceeds from a recent fundraising campaign inside, said Natalie Labbee, the fund development and community outreach coordinator.

She says she doesn't know the exact amount stolen but suspects it was about $15,000.

The Sudbury-Manitoulin chapter had recently moved into its new building on Elm St. in downtown Sudbury, which is still under construction.

Labbee says the person who broke in was able to get access through the back door, but she's unsure exactly how they were able to enter. She says as well as stealing the safe, they ransacked the office.

However, she says since the break in supporters have stepped up to help the charity.

"Just the outpouring of support financially that people have offered has just been overwhelming and so inspiring to me because it's been a very difficult ordeal. I'm just really thankful," said Labbee.

She says these donations are used to help pay for specialized equipment for its clients.

"People are leaving messages offering support so it's just been very uplifting and helping me to restore my faith in humanity," she said.

Labbee says she's especially concerned about donated cheques, she hadn't had a change to record them before they were stolen.

Police are investigating the break in and theft and are using surveillance footage from nearby businesses to identify a suspect.