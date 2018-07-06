In December 2016, a young girl named Mackenzie started something she never expected.

During a traffic stop in Pennsylvania, the 5-year-old gave a stuffed moose called Mr. Moosey to an officer to help keep him safe. Since then, the stuffed moose has been making his way around the world to visit first responders.

This week, Mr. Moosey is making his way through northeastern Ontario.

"It warms our hearts," OPP Constable Carmel McDonald of the Warren detachment said.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SudburyOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SudburyOPP</a> with special guest Mr. Moosey who's travelling around the world protecting Law Enforcement and Emergency Services. He is protecting us while we protect you. Stay off the ice! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/publicsafety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#publicsafety</a> ^cm <a href="https://t.co/XfZMY39xiT">pic.twitter.com/XfZMY39xiT</a> —@OPP_NER

"This line of work is not generally conducive to people thanking us too often, so no I'm not going to say it's frequent. It's something we appreciate very much when it happens because it's definitely not something that happens on a regular basis.

McDonald says it's no secret first-responders face tough situations on a daily basis, noting there have been an increase in officer suicides in the OPP.

"This is just an extra little picker-upper to make us feel a little better because we are all very saddened by these events."

McDonald says it's great the gesture put forward by Mackenzie is spreading.

"The fact that he's travelled so far and touched so many of us in a warm way, it really does go a long way," she said.

Mr. Moosey is now covered in pins he's received throughout his travels.

He's scheduled to arrive in Sudbury on Tuesday to spend time with local emergency officials.