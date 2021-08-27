Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

Outdoor film screenings of 2 family classics in Greater Sudbury

Movie lovers in Greater Sudbury will have the opportunity to see two family classics outdoors in early September.

Northern Screams Attractions screening Angels in the Outfield and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

CBC News ·
Greater Sudbury audiences will get to watch the 1994 film Angels in the Outfield outdoors on Thursday, Sept. 2. (Supplied by Northern Screams Attractions )

Northern Screams Attractions is hosting a screening of the 1994 film Angels in the Outfield on Thursday, Sept. 2, and the animated film How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The Sudbury-based business will project Angels in the Outfield in a 25-foot screen in Capreol's Centennial Park at 8 p.m. How to Train Your Dragon will also screen at 8 p.m., outside the Art Gallery of Sudbury on John Street. A portion of ticket sales for that screening will help support the gallery.

"These outdoor movies are a great way for communities to reconnect with their neighbours while respecting current COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor movies under the Stage 3 reopening of Ontario" said Robby Lavoie, owner of Northern Screams, in a press release. "We are excited to create a unique experience for our guests attending these movies." 

Northern Screams said guests will need to follow COVID-19 guidelines, and will be asked to provide contact tracing information when they purchase their tickets online.

