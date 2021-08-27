Outdoor film screenings of 2 family classics in Greater Sudbury

Movie lovers in Greater Sudbury will have the opportunity to see two family classics outdoors in early September.

Northern Screams Attractions is hosting a screening of the 1994 film Angels in the Outfield on Thursday, Sept. 2, and the animated film How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The Sudbury-based business will project Angels in the Outfield in a 25-foot screen in Capreol's Centennial Park at 8 p.m. How to Train Your Dragon will also screen at 8 p.m., outside the Art Gallery of Sudbury on John Street. A portion of ticket sales for that screening will help support the gallery.

"These outdoor movies are a great way for communities to reconnect with their neighbours while respecting current COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor movies under the Stage 3 reopening of Ontario" said Robby Lavoie, owner of Northern Screams, in a press release. "We are excited to create a unique experience for our guests attending these movies."