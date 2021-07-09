Double fatality in Timmins involving motorcycle with sidecar
Two people have died after a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, on Municipal Road in Timmins. Timmins Police say the crash happened early Thursday afternoon and involved a motorcycle equipped with a sidecar. Both people riding the motorcycle died at the scene.
Initially there had been reports a second vehicle had been involved but investigators say those have proven to be unfounded.
Both people riding the motorcycle died at the scene. Police have not released their identities until the family is notified.
Police did have a portion of the roadway closed for much of Thursday evening.
