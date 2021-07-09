Double fatality in Timmins involving motorcycle with sidecar

Two people have died in Timmins after a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Timmins Police Service says the crash happened early Thursday afternoon on Municipal Road near Finn Road, and involved a motorcycle equipped with a sidecar.

Initially there had been reports a second vehicle had been involved but investigators say those have proven to be unfounded.

Both people riding the motorcycle died at the scene. Police have not released their identities until the family is notified.

Police did have a portion of the roadway closed for much of Thursday evening.