Ontario Provincial Police say a Hamilton man is dead following a two vehicle crash on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie.

On Saturday around 2:30 p.m., police were called to the two vehicle crash on Highway 17.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle hit the back of a sport utility vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jeff Wolfenden, 52, of Hamilton, died of his injuries. No one in the other vehicle was hurt.