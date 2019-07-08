Skip to Main Content
Jeff Wolfenden of Hamilton identified as victim of Highway 17 crash
Sudbury

Jeff Wolfenden of Hamilton identified as victim of Highway 17 crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a Hamilton man is dead following a two vehicle crash on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie.

Crash happened north of Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday

CBC News ·
Jeff Wolfenden was killed on Saturday in a two vehicle crash on Highway 17. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Wolfenden. (Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation)

Ontario Provincial Police say a Hamilton man is dead following a two vehicle crash on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie.

On Saturday around 2:30 p.m., police were called to the two vehicle crash on Highway 17.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle hit the back of a sport utility vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jeff Wolfenden, 52, of Hamilton, died of his injuries. No one in the other vehicle was hurt.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.