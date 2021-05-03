Motorcycle driver dies after losing control at Sudbury roundabout

Sudbury police say a 44-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Maley Drive.

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle, and happened shortly before midnight on Sunday at the roundabout at Lansing Avenue. The driver was going eastbound when he lost control.

First responders were dispatched to the area, and they found the driver, and lone occupant of the motorcycle, unresponsive. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name will not be released out of respect for his family's wishes.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 705-675-9171.