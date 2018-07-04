Motorcycle crash in Sudbury kills 1
Sudbury Police say one man is dead after a motorcycle crash near the Sudbury airport.
Crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Radar Road
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Radar Road, north of Skead Road.
Police say the motorcycle left the roadway and the man was thrown from the bike.
The 62-year-old man was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.
The crash is under investigation.