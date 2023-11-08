Greater Sudbury wants the Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling on who is liable for pedestrian death

In November, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that the City of Greater Sudbury could be held liable for the death of a woman on a downtown construction site.

That decision was supposed to put an end to the lengthy and complex legal battle that followed Cecile Paquette's death in 2015, but the city is preparing a request for the matter to be heard again as there was an even number of Supreme Court justices sitting on the bench during the ruling, resulting in a rare split decision.

Greater Sudbury spokesperson April Low told CBC the city expects to file its motion materials to the Supreme Court next week.

Paquette died after being hit by a grader as she tried to cross Elgin Street, which the City of Greater Sudbury had hired Interpaving to resurface.

The city has long maintained it could not be held responsible for the deadly accident, which prompted legal debates over whether the owners of projects are also employers.

In its recent ruling, the Supreme Court concluded that "a person can be an employer... even where they lack control over the worker or the workplace."

The court found that the city was the "employer of the inspectors" who were checking on the repaving of Elgin Street and was the "employer of Interpaving, with whom it contracted to undertake the construction project" and that the Ministry of Labour does not have to prove that the city had direct control over the workers on site for the municipality to be responsible.

The question of due diligence to remain before the court

The Supreme Court did say Greater Sudbury could eventually escape liability if it proved it exercised due diligence and made sure the construction site was safe and rules were being followed at the time of the deadly accident, a question that would be handled by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre says he believes the Supreme Court ruling in November was "the wrong decision."

The City of Greater Sudbury says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision on the Elgin Street pedestrian death case. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

He presented a motion to city council Tuesday night requesting the province to amend the Occupation Health and Safety Act (OHSA), "to clarify the definition of 'employer' to exclude owners that have contracted with a constructor for a project."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour told CBC news the Ontario government respects the decision of the Supreme Court of Canada and has "no further comments on the decision."

It did say, however, that the Ministry "regularly reviews the OHSA to determine if any updates are required."

A precedent-setting case

The case has been closely observed by municipalities and the construction companies all throughout Canada.

Sahil Shoor, partner with Gowling WLG Canada LLP, says the Supreme Court ruling has implications for the industry as a whole.

He says his firm hosted a webinar on the issue recently that was attended by over 400 people.

Waterloo-based lawyer Sahil Shoor says municipalities and construction companies across Canada are keeping a close eye on the legal battle between the City of Greater Sudbury and the Ministry of Labour. (File submitted by Gowling WLG)

Shoor argues the province should consider Greater Sudbury's request to amend the act carefully, as it is an opportunity to provide guidance for people working in the industry.

"I go back to the starting point. This is a tragic accident. We want people to go home at the end of the day. Who's going to be responsible for that safety?" he asked.