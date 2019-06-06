As a bail hearing was held at the Sudbury courthouse for a man charged with manslaughter after an opioid death, a small group gathered outside with signs, photos and stories about loved ones.

They're part of a group called Mothers Against Drug Dealers. Last week, Sudbury police announced for the first time, a manslaughter charge had been laid after a death caused by an opioid overdose in February. 39-year-old David Leon Stefanczuk was charged with manslaughter and trafficking. His case was adjourned until Friday.

Beverly Packham was one of the people outside the courthouse. Her son, Ryan, died from an opioid overdose last summer. He was 26 years old.

"There's finally been some charges laid against an opioid dealer in the Sudbury area," she said.

"It's his bail hearing today. We're hoping and praying that finally some justice may be available for people who have lost loved ones and who are losing loved ones on a daily basis to this overdose crisis we are facing."

She said she felt it was time to speak out.

"We want to make a stand that we're not going to lay low and accept it any longer," she said.

"We want to see change. It's time we see change. There's been too many people lost and there will be too many more if things don't change now."

Photos of people who have died from overdoses were set up outside the Sudbury courthouse. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Ryan's aunt, Dawn Williamson was also outside the courthouse. She says the vigil was planned to bring a face to those who have died due to the opioid crisis.

"We've lost way too many people," she said. "We just want to bring awareness to Sudbury that these peoples' lives mattered. They made one wrong decision that took everything from them and affected so many family members in Sudbury."