Mother and son write book about self-acceptance as a two-spirit person

A mother and son from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation have written a children's book about self-acceptance and unconditional love, based on their own lives.

Phoenix Gets Greater tells Phoenix Wilson's story about how he learned to accept himself as a two-spirit person.

"For me it was actually quite challenging because there was a huge part of my life where I didn't really know who I was or where I fit in," Wilson said.

"And thanks to people around me such as my mother, friends, other two-spirited Indigenous people, that really helped guide me to really find myself."

Wilson, 17, said he was bullied at a young age, but his mother always supported and accepted him.

"During elementary (school) it was really challenging," he said.

"Probably one of the hardest times of my life, considering that I was gay. But I didn't really understand it. I wasn't concerned about who I liked and didn't like, but every other kid seemed to know about it."

The book retells his experience learning to accept his identity, and also teaches children about two-spirit people in Indigenous culture.

"I wish I had that when I was growing up, but now I have a chance to give it to other two-spirited Indigenous children," he said.

Wilson has gone on to become a dancer and actor. He has starred in Letterkenny, Indian Horse and Longmire.

It was Wilson's mother, Marty Wilson-Trudeau, who came up with the idea for the book.

"Initially it was, it was kind of heartbreaking when I had to put down in words and put on paper about the bullying and stuff," she said.

"But otherwise, I mean, it was a beautiful experience and I'm so glad I got to share it with Phoenix."

Wilson shared his input on his experiences and put his own spin on the book.

Wilson-Trudeau said she is glad her son can now be his authentic self.

"The most important thing is to love and accept your child," she said. "They're not alone, so don't make them feel like they are alone."