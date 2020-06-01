Good or bad season for mosquitos in northern Ontario? Depends who you ask

Mosquitoes are back.

And depending on what part of northern Ontario you live or work in, the little critters may seem like they are particularly bloodthirsty this year.

Robin Vienneau, owner of Old Soul Soap Company in Hanmer, Ont., says her line of natural bug repellents is flying off the shelves this year.

"I just know that wholesale, we sell [the product] to a lot of other stores," she said. "I mean, it does feel like I've been ordering supplies to make it, maybe more than every other year."

But Vienneau said she also wasn't sure if she could attribute the brisk sales to an increase in bugs, or the popularity of her product.

"It's really popular in general," she said. "But I mean, we absolutely sell a lot."

"People do not like mosquitoes."

Retired professor Joe Shorthouse, shown here in a photo from 2017, says there's no precise way to determine the number of mosquitos in a large area like Sudbury. (Robin DeAngelis CBC)

Joe Shorthouse, a retired entomologist on Manitoulin Island, said he wasn't convinced that the mosquitoes are worse than past years, at least where he's seeing them.

"[An increase in mosquito population] is a little hard to confirm," Shorthouse said. "Temperature wise, humidity wise, and it could be that you happen to be outside on a day that's ideal for mosquito flight and feeding and actually the populations are lower than other years, but you're just at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Pools of standing water, as well as under the leaves of shrubs and bushes are likely hiding spots for hungry bugs, Shorthouse said. And once disturbed, if they sense blood in the neighbourhood, they will likely swarm to feed.

"Only the females feed on blood," he said. "The males are plant feeders. They feed on nectar. Mosquito females feed on nectar as well. But for them to produce eggs, they need a high protein blood meal."

"And humans in the Sudbury area, of course, provide an ideal source of food for them, then we suffer the consequences."

'Bugs aren't quite as bad'

Mark Moxam, owner of Moxy's Bait and Tackle in Lively, said experienced outdoors people are telling him that so far it's a good year – fewer biting bugs in the air mean anglers can spend longer time outside.

"The guys that are hardcore fishermen that are here, you know, the last 10 years, three times a week, they're saying the bugs aren't quite as bad," he said.

But that hasn't stopped people – mostly those new to the outdoors, he guesses – from snapping up his stock of mosquito repellents.

"I know our mosquito coil and thermacell sales are definitely up, but that has to do more with people being outside with the pandemic and everything going on," Moxam said.

"I just think there's more people spending time outside."

Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD) actively monitors mosquito populations in the region for signs of West Nile Virus, although could not provide an estimate on numbers this year.

Adam Ranger, an environmental officer with PHSD, said the health unit has been monitoring for vector-borne diseases, like West Nile, for approximately 15 years.

"Essentially we're out there trapping during the mosquito season and having those mosquitoes shipped off to the lab to be first identified as to what type of species they are," Ranger said. "There are certain types of species that are known to transmit the virus."

Following that, the pools of mosquitos are then tested to see if the virus is circulating.

So far this year, Ranger said, the region hasn't pulled up any positive cases.

"That is good, but it doesn't mean it's not out there," he said. "So it's a precautionary statement to the public to just be mindful."

People can avoid mosquito bites by wearing long clothing when outside, the health unit advises on its web site. Standing pools of water around the property, like in birdbaths or old tiles, should also be dumped to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

"That's probably just a tiny little dent [in the mosquito population,] because, we do live in northern Ontario," Ranger said. "This area alone has 330 lakes, so it's an all-out challenge to really try and reduce their numbers."

"So, again, it's trying to prevent getting bit in the first place."