This book by Joanna Goodman is a suggestion for your summer read
Summer can be a great time to catch up on your reading and if you're looking for suggestions, the Greater Sudbury Library can help.
During the summer on CBC's Morning North, a staff member from the library will suggest a summer read.
Tammy DeAmicis, the coordinator of community outreach and partnerships, suggests reading The Home for Unwanted Girls by Joanna Goodman.
It takes place in the 1950s in Quebec where a teen becomes pregnant at 15-years old. Her parents force her to put the baby up for adoption.
At that time, orphans were placed in psychiatric hospitals as they got more funding if they took in children put up for adoption.
"I can't say I haven't heard anybody say they didn't like it because you don't like it, it's an awful story," she said.
"But it is well written. It is interesting. It's moral dilemmas. It's Canadian history. People like all of those things."
