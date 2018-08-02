Live Wikwemikong broadcast cancelled for CBC's Morning North
Decision made due to ongoing forest fires burning in the region
Please be advised that due to the ongoing situation with Parry Sound 33 and the other fires burning in our region, we've made the difficult decision to cancel our Morning North remote Friday morning, which was to be held at the band office on the Wikwemikong First Nation.
Our apologies to our hosts and those who hoped to join us Friday morning.
We will make every effort to reschedule a visit to Wiki for some time in the future.