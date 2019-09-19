As the International Plowing Match continues in Verner, Ont., CBC's Morning North is getting ready to join the celebration.

The annual event features a plowing competition, chainsaw wood-carving demonstrations, a rodeo, music and other entertainment.

On Friday morning, CBC's Morning North will be live on site.

The program is focusing on a number of aspects of the plowing match, including a discussion with organizers, a panel on the future of agriculture in the north and a closer look at farmland in this region.

The Morning North crew had a bit of help while setting up for Friday's show at the International Plowing Match in Verner. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

If you're in the area, feel free to stop by in Verner. If you're not able to make it, you can stream the program online between 6 and 8:30 a.m.