CBC's Morning North to broadcast from International Plowing Match
Sudbury

As the International Plowing Match continues in Verner, Ont., CBC’s Morning North is getting ready to join the celebration.

Join host Markus Schwabe and the Morning North team in Verner on Friday

CBC News ·
The International Plowing March is currently underway in Verner. CBC's Morning North will be broadcasting live from the event on Friday morning. (Erik White/CBC)

The annual event features a plowing competition, chainsaw wood-carving demonstrations, a rodeo, music and other entertainment.

On Friday morning, CBC's Morning North will be live on site.

The program is focusing on a number of aspects of the plowing match, including a discussion with organizers, a panel on the future of agriculture in the north and a closer look at farmland in this region.

The Morning North crew had a bit of help while setting up for Friday's show at the International Plowing Match in Verner. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

If you're in the area, feel free to stop by in Verner. If you're not able to make it, you can stream the program online between 6 and 8:30 a.m.

