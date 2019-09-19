CBC's Morning North to broadcast from International Plowing Match
As the International Plowing Match continues in Verner, Ont., CBC’s Morning North is getting ready to join the celebration.
Join host Markus Schwabe and the Morning North team in Verner on Friday
As the International Plowing Match continues in Verner, Ont., CBC's Morning North is getting ready to join the celebration.
The annual event features a plowing competition, chainsaw wood-carving demonstrations, a rodeo, music and other entertainment.
On Friday morning, CBC's Morning North will be live on site.
The program is focusing on a number of aspects of the plowing match, including a discussion with organizers, a panel on the future of agriculture in the north and a closer look at farmland in this region.
If you're in the area, feel free to stop by in Verner. If you're not able to make it, you can stream the program online between 6 and 8:30 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.