OPP say they've seized about $38,000 worth of drugs coming into Moosonee this month.

On April 6, police say they intercepted a 21-year-old man coming in by train who had about $18,000 worth of suspected cocaine in his possession. He was arrested, charged and released.

Then on April 17, OPP say a 42-year-old woman was caught at the Moosonee airport with about $20,000 worth of drugs. In that bust, police say they found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana. She was arrested, charged and released.

Both accused are slated to appear in court on July 7 in Moosonee.