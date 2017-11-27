Moosonee OPP charge 21-year-old and a minor with attempted murder

The Moosonee Detachment of the OPP has arrested and charged a 21-year-old and a 14-year-old with attempted murder after officers responded to an assault at a residence on Bay Road on Thursday, October 6, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

In a release, the OPP said one person was located with serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The release did not name the victim.

Both are being held in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice via video on Monday October 10, in Sudbury.

The investigation is ongoing by the OPP's James Bay Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.