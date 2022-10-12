Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Third person charged with attempted murder following Moosonee, Ont., assault

Police in Moosonee, Ont., arrested a third person for a serious assault that happened in the community on Oct. 6.

A patch from an officer's uniform reading OPP.
OPP officers in Moosonee, Ont., arrested and charged a third person with attempted murder for an assault that happened on Oct. 6. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers arrested and charged a 29-year-old man with attempted murder.

The night of Oct. 6 police found one person with serious injuries who needed to be transported to hospital.

Police previously charged a 14-year-old and 21-year-old with attempted murder for the same incident. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

