Man dies in weekend snowmobile crash north of Sudbury

Greater Sudbury police are reporting that a 54-year-old man died on Sunday in a snowmobiling incident.

Police say they received a call around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, about a single snowmobile collision on OFSC Trail C111D, roughly 10 kilometers North of Moose Mountain Mine Road, north of Sudbury.

Resuscitation efforts were made by bystanders and City of Greater Sudbury paramedics, but the man was

pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows that man was snowmobiling north on the trail when he lost control while entering a curve and struck a tree.

The man's name will not be released, out of respect for the family's wishes, they note.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to phone 705-675-9171 extension 2414.