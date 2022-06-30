Indigenous kids, Greater Sudbury police partner up for traditional moose hunt

Greater Sudbury Police Services is partnering up with several Indigenous service groups to help foster positive relations between Indigenous youth and police.

The Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki, Moose Hunt initiative aims to promote spiritual, physical, emotional and mental well-being for youth, GSPS said in a press release.

"Youth are paired with a GSPS Officer and an agency mentor throughout the summer and into the fall where together they learn about traditional Anishnawbek value through the Seven Grandfather Teachings and participate in training and activities including hunting education, firearms safety, First Aid, Tactical demonstrations, the Moose Hunt and teachings," the release said.

Those are important lessons for kids, Lyle Peltier, one of the program mentors, told CBC's Up North.

"A lot of my learning and teaching came from…working indirectly with local farmers and gaining respect for the land and what it's able to provide," Peltier said.

"In my older childhood, I would hunt with my father and learn some basic skills on how to track and when to harvest," Peltier said. "I reconnected with the land and now I try to connect the youth I work with to the land."

Peltier now helps youth learn the Seven Grandfather Teachings during the program, with an emphasis on respect. The lessons help anchor youth who may be searching for role models in their life.

Lyle Peltier is a family gathering coordinator with Kina Gbehzgomi Child and Family Services. (Sarah Macmillan/CBC)

"A lot of times our youth, through no fault of their own, find themselves in situations where they have no control," Peltier said. "Sometimes displaced from their own family or blood family. And many times they do miss out on these opportunities."

"So Constable [Darrell] Rivers and the other partners had this vision to create this opportunity for those youth. And that's kind of what motivates us all to continue participating."

Rivers, a 16-year police veteran, acts as the GSPS' Indigenous liaison officer. The Moose Hunt is a program he developed to protect youth who may be at risk.

"I've seen the trauma when we attend a residence with a child welfare agency," Rivers said. "That stuff that isn't very, pleasant and that traumatic memory stays with the kids and they lose trust for the agencies and especially for police, because all they see is the uniform."

Constable Darrell Rivers with GSPS in one of the people who helped create the Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki, Moose Hunt initiative. (Sarah Macmillan/CBC)

One of the goals of the program, Rivers said, is to help officers regain that trust. For inspiration, River said he looked to his home community of Wikwemkoong.

"There's this resurgence of Indigenous people wanting to regain their language, their culture and the teachings," Rivers said. "In my home community, they do a community hunt, so last year I came up with the idea of a mentorship program for traditional teachings around the moose hunt."

He reached out to Indigenous child welfare agencies, who lent their support to the project.

The first program, he said, was a success.

"Last year, I watched the youth right from the beginning," Rivers said. "Everybody was so quiet. Nobody knew each other. They were very shy, introverted."

Throughout the summer, though, Rivers said he noticed a change.

"Especially at the Moose Hunt weekend, they just came out of their shell. They were joking. They were trying to wrestle with their officers. They were having fun and they trusted us, they made friendships."

Following the program, partner agencies and foster parents "couldn't stop talking about it", Rivers said.

"They watched the change from when before [kids] came into the program and when they came out," he said. "I think we were able to reach our goal last year, make it a positive experience and empowering, giving them confidence."

"Because they are unfortunately in a very bad situation through no fault of their own.

Now in its second year, the moose hunt program includes partners such as Niijaansinaanik Child and Family Services, Nogdawindamin Family & Community Services, Kina Gbehzgomi Child and Family Services, Children's Aid Society, Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry