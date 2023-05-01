Deadline for moose tag draw comes with signs that Ontario population is on the rebound

Monday is the last day to get your name into the draw for an Ontario moose tag for this fall's hunting season.

This is the third year the province has handed out the tags using a points based system, following years of complaints that the previous tag lottery was unfair to northern Ontario hunters.

Kirsten Snoek, the wildlife biologist with the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, says they are collecting feedback from hunters for the review of the new system expected to come next year.

They are also keeping an eye on areas where there are fewer tags up for grabs this year, based on the local moose population.

There were 2,930 moose shot by hunters in Ontario in 2022, less than half of the 7,342 reported following the hunt in 2006.

Snoek says after years in decline, the population has stabilized in the last five years, but climate change continues to pose a risk to moose in the north.

"That will be more of a concern as we look into the future, for habitat degradation, just more people moving north. Ticks, varying winter snow conditions, heavy snowfall and then not enough snowfall," she said.

"Not to say that populations are like super high, but let's just say overall it's not really on a downward trend. In some areas, it's even going up slightly."

The province estimates there are about 42,000 moose in northeastern Ontario, although numbers in the James Bay lowland in the far north have dropped in recent years.