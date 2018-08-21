Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that a fatal crash south of Wawa on Sunday night that left four people dead involved a moose.

Officers responded to the crash on Highway 17 around 10:30 p.m.

Two vehicles had collided head-on carrying a total of nine people.

Police say all five people in one vehicle were taken to hospital, where two died of their injuries.

Two people in the other vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say two other people in that vehicle were taken to hospital.

Police have not yet said how the moose was involved in the crash.

Highway 17 between Wawa and Heyden was closed for about 14 hours in total before it was reopened Monday afternoon.

Police have not released the names of the deceased.