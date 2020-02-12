Skip to Main Content
The story of the Moose Factory Scrappers—misfits who became hockey legends
Sudbury·Audio

The story of the Moose Factory Scrappers—misfits who became hockey legends

The story of a team of misfits who would surprise everyone but themselves by winning three provincial titles and would lend their name to every Moose Factory hockey team that came after.

Legendary local team won Ontario Native Men's Hockey championships in 1976, 1979 and 1982

Erik White · CBC News ·
The jersey worn by the Moose Factory Scrappers team that captured three Ontario Native men's hockey championships in the late 1970s and early '80s. (Erik White/CBC )

The players who couldn't make the cut formed their own hockey team back in Moose Factory in the mid 1970s.

The team of misfits who were too young, too old and too slow was dubbed "The Scrappers."

"We were a bunch of scraps that couldn't make the A team," says Charlie Cheechoo who was one of the original members of the team.

The Scrappers would go on to be the top team in the isolated Cree First Nation and the top team in Ontario, capturing three provincial titles at the highly competitive Native men's hockey tournament. 

Charlie Cheechoo played on the original Scrappers teams in the 1970s and now coaches kids hockey teams who play under that name. (Erik White/CBC )

"We were the underdogs like we weren't even supposed to be there," says Cheechoo, now 65. 

"They were calling us Eskimos. 'You guys are from the far north, you must be Eskimos, you eat seal meat and stuff like that."

The players from those teams became local legends and the name Scrappers is now used by every hockey team representing Moose Factory.

"The Moose Factory Scrappers back in the day, were huge," says local history buff and former Scrappers stick boy Vic Linklater. 

"Wow we did this, we accomplished this. For a small little reserve with an outdoor rink, how great was that?"

Hear more in this radio documentary prepared for CBC's Morning North:

They didn't make the cut, but formed their own team and became hockey legends in their isolated Cree community in Ontario's far north. The CBC's Erik White tells the story of the Moose Factory Scrappers in this documentary. 7:58

About the Author

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|