Moose Cree First Nation is facing an election ahead of schedule as nine of 13 council members resigned Wednesday.

A letter signed by the nine councillors cited a lack of accountability and transparency and a lack of participation of council and membership in decision-making as factors in their decision to resign.

Gary Kapashesit, executive director of the Moose Cree First Nation, said in a written statement that according to the Moose Cree First Nation election regulations, the group resignation leads to the dissolution of the MCFN Chief and council and triggers an election.

The Moose Cree administration will initiate the election process, and advise the community as it continues, the statement said.

Chief Faries could not be reached for comment.