No COVID-19 at Moose Cree First Nation after mine worker infected, Chief says
Kirkland Lake Gold shut down its Detour Lake mine operation after a worker tested positive for virus Friday
The Chief of Moose Cree First Nation says there have been no signs of COVID-19 symptoms in community members who worked at Detour Lake Mine.
Approximately 108 people from Moose Cree worked in rotating shifts, but returned to their community about a week ago, Chief Mervin Cheechoo said.
On Monday, Kirkland Lake Gold reported that a worker arrived at the mine with no symptoms on March 12, but showed symptoms on March 14. They were in self-isolation and finally taken from the site by the 16th of March.
Moose Cree was notified, and they took action to remove their workers, Cheechoo said.
"Our pandemic health control group opted to look into the matter and see exactly who was there during those dates and check up on those people," Cheechoo said.
The closure of the Wetum Road and reduced air travel are helping protect the community, he added.
But there are still concerns about rail service bringing COVID-19 into to the First Nation.
"The Mushkegowuk chiefs made a motion last week to have the train suspended for a few weeks," Cheechoo said. "We were hoping that would take effect today but we've run into some hurdles."
