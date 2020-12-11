Moose Cree First Nation Chief Mervin Cheechoo says he has concerns about the increasing number of polar bears making their way into the remote community.

And he's worried that if they continue their wanderings, authorities will have no choice but to put the predators down.

"A whole new discussion is starting," Chief Cheechoo said, "that this is becoming all too familiar."

His comments come after three polar bears, a mother and two yearlings, according to Chief Cheechoo, were spotted at the landfill site last week, and later seen approaching houses in the community.

"It's been a busy few days trying to make sure the community was safe and trying to figure out a plan and how to save these bears," Chief Cheechoo said.

The MNRF tranquilized a mother polar bar and a yearling, Moose Cree FN Chief Mervin Cheechoo says, before transporting them to a more suitable habitat further up the James Bay coast. (Facebook- Moose Cree FN)

"Our last resort has always been to put them down. But you know what, the community's safety was a priority, and we always knew that there's a possibility that we might have to put them down to keep our community safe."

Chief Cheechoo said the bears got within half a kilometre from houses, at which point local NAPS officers were able to push them back toward the landfill. Chief Cheechoo said the warm winter has made it difficult for the bears to hunt.

"There's no ice out there," he said. "So these bears are hungry. They're not really in their natural place where they normally are this time of the year, where there's a lot of ice and they're able to do their hunting."

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry was also notified by the community, but officers were delayed by freezing rain in Timmins.

We have to get a plan together - Chief Mervin Cheechoo

Eventually, Cheechoo said MNRF officers arrived and tranquilized the bears, then transported them via helicopter to be released further up the James Bay coast.

It's becoming more of a problem in the tiny community, Chief Cheechoo said, a situation that's motivating them to take action.

"I grew up in this place," he said. "I'm 61 years old and not until a few years ago did we start hearing about polar bears."

"We saw the odd one every now and then down through the years, but it's becoming more frequent. So it's concerning where to the point where I feel like we have to get a plan together, to know how to handle these situations as we move forward."